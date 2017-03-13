Cavaliers Sign Larry Sanders

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Larry Sanders, Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin announced on Monday from Cleveland Clinic Courts. In a related move, the team has also waived center Andrew Bogut.

Sanders (6-11, 230), who had spent his entire five-year NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, last saw action during the 2014-15 season when he averaged 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.44 blocks in 21.7 minutes over 27 games (26 starts).

Originally drafted out of Virginia Commonwealth as the 15th overall pick by Milwaukee in the 2010 NBA Draft, Sanders went on to play in 233 games (113 starts) for the Bucks. He holds career averages of 6.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.84 blocks in 19.8 minutes per game and currently ranks sixth among active players in blocks per game. His best season came in 2012-13 when he ranked second in the NBA in blocks per game (2.83), while averaging 9.8 points on .506 shooting from the field and 9.5 rebounds in 27.3 minutes during 71 games (55 starts). Sanders also registered a triple-double that season with 10 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 10 blocks at Minnesota on Nov. 30, 2012.

Bogut (7-0, 260) was signed by the Cavaliers on March 2, 2017 and appeared in one game for Cleveland. In his lone appearance, he experienced a fractured left tibia after 58 seconds of play against Miami on March 6, 2017.