Cavaliers to Tip Off 2017-18 Season at The Q

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers will open the 2017-18 campaign on Tuesday, October 17 at Quicken Loans Arena against the Boston Celtics in a nationally televised game between last year’s Eastern Conference Finals opponents at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. This will mark the eighth time in nine years the Cavs will tip off the season at The Q, where they will play 17 weekend home dates comprised of five Friday games, seven Saturday games and five Sunday games. The Cavaliers are slated to appear on at least 39 national television broadcasts, 20 of which will originate from downtown Cleveland at The Q. Nationally televised games include:

10 games on ESPN (Oct. 20 at Milwaukee, Nov. 3 at Washington, Nov. 15 at Charlotte, Jan. 3 at Boston, Feb. 7 vs. Minnesota, March 7 at Denver, March 11 at L.A. Lakers, March 19 vs. Milwaukee, March 21 vs. Toronto and March 30 vs. New Orleans).

In addition, the Cavaliers will have seven games aired nationally on ESPN Radio (Dec. 25 at Golden State, Jan. 15 vs. Golden State, Feb. 3 vs. Houston, Feb. 11 at Boston, Feb. 22 vs. Washington, Feb. 25 vs. San Antonio and March 1 vs. Philadelphia).

For the 14th time in franchise history, the Cavaliers will play on Christmas Day when they visit the Golden State Warriors in a 2017 NBA Finals rematch on ABC at 3:00 p.m. ET. The two teams will meet again when the Cavs host the Warriors in Cleveland for an MLK Day matchup on Jan. 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT. The Wine and Gold will also compete on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) at Dallas and on Easter (April 1) versus the Mavericks at The Q.

Marquee opponents coming to Cleveland only once this season include the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Dec. 14; the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, Jan. 2; the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, Jan. 20; the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 3 and the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Cleveland will match up against each Eastern Conference opponent four times with the exception of Boston (one home, two road), Charlotte (one home, two road), Toronto (two home, one road) and Miami (two home, one road). Each Western Conference opponent will play the Cavaliers twice, once at The Q and once on the road.

All 82 Cavs games will again be broadcast on flagship radio stations WTAM 1100, FM 100.7 WMMS and the Cavaliers Radio Network, as well as La Mega 87.7 FM (Spanish).

Other ‘stats’ on Cleveland’s 2017-18 schedule include:

13 sets of back-to-back games (down from 18 last season), including five home-road sets (Oct. 24-25, Dec. 16-17, Jan. 2-3, Feb. 22-23 and April 5-6), six road-home sets (Oct. 20-21, Oct. 28-29, Nov. 27-28, Dec. 8-9, Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 6-7) and two road-road sets (Jan. 11-12 and March 27-28).

. The Cavs’ first road game will be against the Central Division Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 20.

will be against the Central Division Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 20. Three matinee games at home this season, which include Nov. 5 vs. Atlanta (3:00 p.m. ET), Jan. 20 vs. Oklahoma City (3:30 p.m. ET) and Feb. 25 vs. San Antonio (3:30 p.m. ET).

this season, which include Nov. 5 vs. Atlanta (3:00 p.m. ET), Jan. 20 vs. Oklahoma City (3:30 p.m. ET) and Feb. 25 vs. San Antonio (3:30 p.m. ET). Cleveland’s longest homestand consists of five games over nine days from Feb. 25-March 5, featuring matchups with San Antonio (Feb. 25), Brooklyn (Feb. 27), Philadelphia (March 1), Denver (March 3) and Detroit (March 5).

from Feb. 25-March 5, featuring matchups with San Antonio (Feb. 25), Brooklyn (Feb. 27), Philadelphia (March 1), Denver (March 3) and Detroit (March 5). The Cavs also have two four-game homestands (Dec. 9-Dec. 16 and March 30-April 5), two three-game homestands (Jan. 15-20 and March 19-23) and six two-game homestands (Oct. 21-24, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, Nov. 5-7, Nov. 22-24, Jan. 26-28 and Jan. 31-Feb. 3).

(Dec. 9-Dec. 16 and March 30-April 5), (Jan. 15-20 and March 19-23) and six two-game homestands (Oct. 21-24, Oct. 29-Nov. 1, Nov. 5-7, Nov. 22-24, Jan. 26-28 and Jan. 31-Feb. 3). Their longest road trip, spanning six games over 11 days from March 7-17 , includes trips to Denver (March 7), L.A. Clippers (March 9), L.A. Lakers (March 11), Phoenix (March 13), Portland (March 15) and Chicago (March 17).

, includes trips to Denver (March 7), L.A. Clippers (March 9), L.A. Lakers (March 11), Phoenix (March 13), Portland (March 15) and Chicago (March 17). The Wine and Gold will head into the All-Star break after a three-game road trip from Feb. 9-13 against Atlanta (Feb. 9), Boston (Feb. 11) and Oklahoma City (Feb. 13) and will return from the break with six of their next seven games at The Q (Feb. 22-March 5).

Cleveland will play nine road games in March , their most away games in a single month for the season.

, their most away games in a single month for the season. The Cavaliers will close out the regular season at home versus the New York Knicks on April 11.

TICKET INFORMATION:

Single-game tickets for the Cavaliers’ regular season and preseason home games will go on sale Thursday, September 14th. To guarantee seats for the 2017-18 season, join Wine & Gold United and enroll in an 11-, 22-, or 44-Game Membership today by going to www.cavs.com/enroll.

Fans can stay connected with the Cavs for all of the most up-to-date information and everything Cavaliers by visiting Cavs.com and signing up to be a Cavs Insider, as well as by following the team’s official Twitter and Instagram at @cavs and Facebook at facebook.com/Cavs. The complete 2017-18 Cavaliers schedule can be found at cavs.com/schedule. Information on how to purchase single-game tickets along with the 2017-18 promotional schedule featuring special theme nights and giveaways will be available soon.