Cavs Recall Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic from Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled guard Cedi Osmon and center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Sunday, November 26.

Osmon scored a team-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals in 39 minutes while Zizic finished with 14 points with seven rebounds in 26 minutes in last night’s Charge game against the Long Island Nets.

