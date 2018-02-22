Cavs Recall Ante Zizic from Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Zizic scored a season-high 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting while grabbing 13 rebounds in last night’s Charge win over Oklahoma City. Zizic has played in 16 games for the Charge this season, averaging 16.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game. He has appeared in 12 contests with Cleveland on the season.

