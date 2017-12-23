Cavs Recall Ante Zizic from Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Saturday, December 23 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Zizic posted a double-double with 23 points on 10-17 (.588) shooting from the field and a game-high 13 rebounds while adding one steal in 28 minutes for the Charge versus the South Bay Lakers in Canton last night. Zizic has played in five games for the Charge this season, averaging 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game. He has appeared in 11 contests with Cleveland during 2017-18.

Fans can stay up-to-date on team news by following the team at @CantonCharge on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CantonCharge and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CantonCharge. Fans can sign up for mobile text alerts by texting CHARGE to 720720 (message & data rates apply).