Cavs Recall Ante Zizic from Canton Charge

The Cavaliers have recalled center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Thursday, December 14 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Zizic scored 16 points on 5-of-6 from the field and 6-of-6 from the foul line in 16 minutes in last night’s Charge win against the Grand Rapids Drive in Canton. In four games with the charge this season, he is averaging 15.8 points on .579 shooting and 8.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game. Zizic has appeared in 10 games for the Cavs this season.

