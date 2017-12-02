Cavs Recall Ante Zizic from Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Zizic recorded 19 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes in last night’s game against the Long Island Nets in Canton. In three games with the charge this season, he is averaging 15.7 points on .531 shooting and 10.7 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game. Zizic has appeared in eight games for the Cavs this season.

