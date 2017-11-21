Cavs Recall Ante Zizic from Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled center Ante Zizic from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Tuesday, November 21 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Zizic recorded a double-double in Canton’s game last night against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, tallying 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds in 28 minutes. Zizic has played in five games for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 1.4 points in 4.3 minutes.

Fans can stay up-to-date on team news by following the team at @CantonCharge on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CantonCharge and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CantonCharge. Fans can sign up for mobile text alerts by texting CHARGE to 720720 (message & data rates apply).