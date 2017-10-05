Cavs and Monsters Announce Multi-Year Extensions of Radio Broadcast Agreements

CLEVELAND, OH — Entering the 2017-18 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Cleveland Monsters have each announced multi-year agreements with iHeartMedia Cleveland to serve as the official broadcast home for NBA Cavs basketball and AHL Monsters hockey. In addition, the Cavs reached an extended agreement with Murray Hill Broadcasting to continue broadcasting all Cavs games in Spanish.

Flagship WTAM 1100 AM and 100.7 FM WMMS Official Broadcast Home of the Cavs

iHeartMedia Cleveland’s WTAM 1100 AM will continue as the long-time radio home of the Cavs, broadcasting all 82 Cavs regular season games, as well as the five preseason games and all playoff games - which will also simulcast live on sister station 100.7 WMMS, Cleveland’s Rock Station. Both WTAM 1100 AM and 100.7 WMMS will also serve as flagship stations for the 30-station Elk & Elk Cavs Radio Network that reaches 38 states and half of Canada.

Veteran broadcaster John Michael will return for his 7th season as play-by-play announcer and will be joined by Cavalier Legend Jim Chones, who will be back for his 8th season as color analyst. Returning for his 26th year is studio host Mike Snyder, who will anchor all pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Former OSU great and NBA player Brad Sellers is back for his 7th year as postgame studio analyst.

Each broadcast on the Cavaliers Radio Network begins 30 minutes prior to game time with “The Huntington Tip-Off Show,” an inside look at the upcoming game including a preview of the Cavaliers game with the Cavs coaching staff and John Michael. Following each game is “Tito’s Nightcap Recap,” the Postgame Call-In Show with Snyder, Chones and Sellers taking fan calls and providing game analysis, along with comments from players in both locker rooms, and Coach Lue’s postgame press conference.

99X (99.1 FM WMMS-HD2) Official Radio Home of Cleveland Monsters

For the second consecutive year, all 76 regular-season Monsters games will broadcast live on 99X (99.1 FM WMMS-HD2), Cleveland’s New Rock Alternative. Fans can once again catch all Monsters games live by listening to 99X on 99.1 FM, the station’s website www.99xcleveland.iheart.com, as well as iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app, available on over 100 unique device platforms.

Returning for his third season as the radio and television play-by-play voice of the Monsters is veteran hockey broadcaster Tony Brown. Brown spent two years in the NAHL as the voice of the Odessa Jackalopes, then one season in the USHL with the Omaha Lancers, before becoming the radio voice of the Indy Fuel in the ECHL – and then coming to the Monsters in their Calder Cup winning season of 2015-2016.

The Monsters complete 2017-18 radio schedule, visit clevelandmonsters.com.

La Mega 87.7 FM Los partidos de Los Cavs continuarán siendo transmitidos en Español

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached an extended agreement with Murray Hill Broadcasting’s 87.7 FM La Mega to continue broadcasting all preseason, regular season and post-season games in Spanish.

La Mega began broadcasting Cavaliers games in the 2014-15 season, and the Cavs remain one of six NBA teams to provide Spanish coverage of all home and road matchups live from the game site. The other NBA teams are San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Orlando.

Veteran broadcaster Rafael Hernández Brito, known as Rafa "El Alcalde", returns for his fourth season of bringing his high-energy play-by-play style to each Cavs game broadcast. Prior to joining the Cavs, Hernández Brito was the Spanish voice of Brooklyn Nets games for two seasons. He also was the voice of the New Jersey Nets from 1997 to 2001. Nationally, his broadcasting experience includes eight years as the voice of NFL for Spanish Broadcasts on Univision from 2005 to 2013, and he has worked 11 Super Bowls. He was also the Spanish play-by-play voice of the Miami Dolphins, as well as handling the play-by-play for Major League Baseball, boxing and UFC. Hernández Brito has also covered the last five Soccer World Cups. With the 2015 NBA Finals, he became the first broadcaster in the United States to call the Finals of all three major sports in Spanish, and in March of 2017, Hernández Brito became the first broadcaster to call the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four in Spanish for Westwood One.

Each Cavaliers broadcast will begin with a 15-minute pregame show, hosted by Hernandez Brito, which will set the scene for the game, including the latest news about the Cavs and the NBA. Following the game broadcast, he will also host the postgame show, which features a complete recap with highlights and postgame commentary.

For a complete 2017-18 Cavaliers schedule, CLICK HERE.

