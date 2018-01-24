Initial Phase of Construction on Quicken Loans Arena

Cleveland, OH -- Construction on The Q Transformation, the renovation project to update and modernize the 23-year-old Quicken Loans Arena, will occur in mid-February with barriers to define the construction zones going up on February 5th. The initial phase of construction will focus on the exterior of the building and will impact the way fans enter and exit The Q for events, as well as vehicles traveling on Huron Rd. in the Gateway District.

Work will start on the north side of the arena along Huron Rd, and the south side of the arena facing Progressive Field. The north expansion will span from the corner of Ontario St. and Huron Rd. to the corner of Huron Rd. and E. 6th St. The expansion of the north side of the arena will add a 42,530-square foot atrium space along Huron Rd. that will be enclosed by a glass facade. The south expansion will add 6,350-square feet to the arena’s main concourse.

Quicken Loans Arena will continue to host Cavs and Monsters games for the remainder of the 2017-18 season and the entire 2018-19 season, along with a normal slate of other scheduled arena events within those time frames. However, The Q will close for all event activity during the summers of 2018 and 2019. As previously reported, the AFL Cleveland Gladiators, who play at The Q during the summer, will take a two-year hiatus.

In September 2019, with the transformation complete, the newly renovated Quicken Loans Arena will re-open for year-round event activity with the start of the Monsters and Cavaliers 2019-20 seasons.

During the transformation process, the arena will be in a “pardon our dust” operational mode. Fans attending events can expect to be redirected to entrances and exits of the building, as well as alternate navigation routes inside The Q. Outside the arena, along with wayfinding signage to direct fans to entrances, Quicken Loans Arena’s easily identifiable guest services representatives will be stationed to assist those coming to the arena.

While construction will cause temporary inconveniences, the Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization is committed to providing a seamless fan experience and a high-level of customer service for those attending events throughout the renovation project.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our fans to accommodate the needed construction elements of the project that will ultimately sustain the long-term future of The Q as an important community asset,” said Len Komoroski, CEO Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena. “Our entire organization will work closely with the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the Cleveland Police Department and others to make visits to The Q as smooth as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we build a better Q for tomorrow.”