Concurrent Events & Q Construction Fan Impact

The start of Cleveland Indians baseball brings the season of concurrent events to the Gateway District as Quicken Loans Arena and Progressive Field welcome thousands of fans to see the Cavs, Monsters and Tribe in action. With the exciting activity, coupled with construction taking place on The Q, fans should plan and prepare for altered traffic patterns, heavy traffic conditions and parking limitations around the Gateway District. Carpooling, arriving early, using RTA or Uber is strongly recommended.

Concurrent event schedule through mid-April:

Detailed Info at TheQTransformation.com

Doors for all Cavs games at The Q open two hours before tipoff, and 90 minutes prior to Monsters games. The Progressive Field right field gate opens two hours prior to first pitch for all Indians games.

Parking: Also note that parking in the Gateway East Garage for Cavs and Monsters games for the remainder of the 2017-18 season is at capacity and will be available for those with pre-assigned passes and pre-paid parking tickets only. Pre-paid Gateway East Garage parking tickets for Cavs and Monsters games are sold-out. For additional parking options in the Gateway District, visit TheQTransformation.com.

Altered traffic patterns on Huron Rd.:

Huron Rd. in front of The Q, from Ontario St. to E. 6th St., is reduced to two lanes because the eastbound lanes adjacent to the arena are closed as part of the construction zone. Both lanes have been converted to one-way directional traffic.