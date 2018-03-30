CavsPelicans Programming Note - March 30, 2018

On Friday, March 30, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Pelicans game (8:00 p.m.) and the Reds – Nationals game (4:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs vs. Pelicans

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:00 p.m.