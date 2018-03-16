CavsBlazers Programming Note - March 15, 2018

On Thursday, March 15, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Blazers game (10:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Flyers game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Blazers

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 9:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 10:00 p.m.