#CavsHawks Programming Note - February 9, 2018

Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Feb 07, 2018

On Friday, February 9, 2018, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Hawks game (7:30 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Capitals game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Hawks

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:00 p.m. | Tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

  • Cable providers
    - Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel.
    - Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
  • Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
  • Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
  • AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
  • Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
Hawks, Cavaliers, gameday, Programming Note, 2-9-18 at Hawks

