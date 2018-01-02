CavsBlazers Programming Note - January 2, 2018

On Tuesday, January 2, 2018 FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Trail Blazers game (7:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Stars game (8:30 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs vs. Trail Blazers

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 7:00 p.m.