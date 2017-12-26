CavsKings Programming Note - December 27, 2017

On Wednesday, December 27, 2017, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Kings game (10:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Penguins game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Kings

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 9:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 10:00 p.m.