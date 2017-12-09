#CavsSixers Programming Note - December 9, 2017

Posted: Dec 09, 2017

On Saturday, December 9, 2017, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – 76ers game (8:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Coyotes game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Sixers

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 8:00 p.m.

  • Cable providers
    - Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas: Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel.
    - Cleveland and Toledo areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
  • Direct TV: FSOhio – 661 & 661-1
  • Dish: FSOhio – 427 & 412-17
  • AT&T: FSOhio – 732 & 1732
  • Streaming live on FOX Sports GO
  • Available on Hulu, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirectTV Now, YouTube TV, & fuboTV
