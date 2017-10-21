#CavsMagic Programming Note - October 21, 2017

Posted: Oct 21, 2017

On Saturday, October 21, 2017, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Magic game (8:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Kings game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs vs. Magic

  • Direct TV: 660-1
  • Dish: 425 & 412-15
  • AT&T: 734 & 1734
  • Cable:
    - Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel in Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas
    - In all other Cavs viewing areas, the game is being made available to providers to air on the FOX Sports Ohio plus cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
  • Streaming on FOX Sports GO
