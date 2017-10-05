#CavsPacers Programming Note - October 6, 2017
FOX Sports Ohio
On Tuesday, October 6, 2017, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Pacers game (7:30 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Islanders game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.
Cavs vs. Pacers
Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:00 p.m. | Tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
- Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas:
- Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
- Direct TV: FSOhio – 660-62
- Dish: FSOhio – 445, 9515 & 412-33
- AT&T: FSOhio – 692 & 1692
- The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.