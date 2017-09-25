Cavaliers Name Nic Barlage President of Business Operations

Nic Barlage has been named President of Business Operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers organization. Barlage comes to the Cavaliers from the Phoenix Suns organization where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. Prior to that, Barlage was part of the Cavaliers organization for five seasons where he was most recently Vice President of Sales and Service before departing for Phoenix in 2014. The announcement was made by Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO Len Komoroski.

Under Komoroski’s leadership, Barlage will oversee all business areas of the Cavaliers organization. In addition to Barlage’s appointment, announcements related to the following current senior leadership team members with the Cavs organization were also made: Tad Carper has been named Executive Vice President / Communications, Mozelle Jackson is now Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Tracy Marek has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, and Brad Sims has been named Executive Vice President / Chief Revenue Officer and Franchise Operations. In addition, Mike Conley was recently named Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

During Barlage’s previous time with the Cavaliers he oversaw all ticketing and suite revenue at Quicken Loans Arena and helped to rebuild the Cavaliers’ sales and service teams over the span of five seasons. Prior to his tenure in Cleveland, Barlage spent one season with the Suns and two seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats specializing in suite and premium seating.

Barlage graduated from Saint John’s University (Minn.). He and his wife, Traci, have two daughters, Brooklyn and Kennedy.

The Cavaliers continue their championship-focused journey on the court, while providing fans the best experience in the NBA with its electrifying game presentation, community support and engagement, fan-friendly programs and amenities, the latest technology and more at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavaliers were also one of only five teams nominated for the prestigious Sports Business Journal’s “2017 Sports Team of the Year” award among all professional sports organizations. This is the third time over the past 10 years the Cavaliers have achieved this honor, the most any team has been selected as a finalist for the Sports Team of the Year award. The organization also owns and operates the Cleveland Monsters hockey team (AHL), the Cleveland Gladiators arena football team (AFL), and the Canton Charge – their NBA Development League team in nearby Canton, OH. Recently announced, the Cavs 2K eSports team will be one of the inaugural 17 teams in the league to launch an NBA 2K eSports franchise in 2018.