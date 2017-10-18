Cavaliers Sign London Perrantes to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard London Perrantes to a Two-Way Contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Wednesday, October 18 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Perrantes (6-2, 190) played collegiately at Virginia for four years, where he averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 32.1 minutes per game over 138 contests (134 starts). He finished his UVA career ranking first in program history in games (138), starts (134) and minutes (4,425) and was the first Virginia player to ever win a game in four consecutive NCAA tournaments. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, the 6-2 guard appeared in six total contests (all starts) with the Miami Heat in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League and the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.4 minutes per game. He also appeared in three preseason contests with the San Antonio Spurs before being waived on Oct. 12, 2017.

Perrantes joins John Holland as a Two-Way player with the Cavaliers. Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Cavs will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Canton Charge – but can spend up to 45 days with Cleveland.