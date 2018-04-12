Cavaliers Sign Kendrick Perkins for the Remainder of the Season

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Kendrick Perkins to a contract for the remainder of the season, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Wednesday.

Perkins (6-10, 270) spent part of the 2017-18 season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, appearing in 27 games (17 starts) with averages of 8.7 points on .529 shooting and 7.2 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ 2017 training camp roster and previously played for Cleveland during the 2014-15 season, appearing in 17 contests during the regular season and eight games during Cleveland’s 2015 NBA Finals run. His last NBA action was in 2015-16, when he competed in 37 contests (five starts) for New Orleans and averaged 2.5 points on .533 shooting and 3.5 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

A 13-year NBA veteran, Perkins owns career averages of 5.4 points on .530 shooting and 5.8 rebounds in 22.0 minutes over 781 games (565 starts) with Boston, Oklahoma City, Cleveland and New Orleans. He has also appeared in the postseason in nine seasons over his career, averaging 5.1 points on .502 shooting and 5.9 rebounds in 23.6 minutes through 143 games (129 starts) with Boston, Oklahoma City and Cleveland, and won an NBA Championship with the Celtics in 2008. Perkins will wear jersey number 21 with the Cavs.