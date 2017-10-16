Sean Peebles Is New PA Announcer at The Q

There will be a new voice ringing through Quicken Loans Arena when the Cavaliers tip off the 2017-18 season on Tuesday, October 17th as Sean Peebles (pronounced pebbles) takes the center-court seat behind the microphone to become the Cavs new public-address announcer. As part of the Cavaliers game presentation team, he will call the game action and be the voice of other in-arena announcements at all Cavs home games.

Peebles joins the Cavaliers after serving as the PA announcer for the NBA G-League Erie BayHawks since 2010 and the AA Minor League Baseball Erie Sea Wolves since 2016.

He has been a life-long Cavs fan and a member of Wine & Gold United (the Cavaliers season ticket program) for four years, traveling from his home in Erie, PA to Cleveland to see the Cavs in action. “I attended my first Cavs game at the Richfield Coliseum with my stepfather when I was 11 years old and I have been hooked ever since,” said Peebles. “Being selected for this job is a position that I could have only dreamed about, and I can only say it’s surreal to be such a fan and now have this opportunity. I am so excited to be a part of the Cavaliers organization and I can’t wait to get this season underway.”

Peebles is a 1996 graduate of Edinboro University of PA with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. He and his wife Susan have four children, Kayla 19, Alexa 17, Connor 16, and Delaney 13.

He replaces Olivier Sedra who was with the Cavaliers from 2006 to 2017 before leaving to join the NBA Brooklyn Nets.

Tickets are still available to see the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers tip off the 2017-18 season against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday, October 17th at 8:00 p.m. Cavs fans can lock-in seats to Opening Night and their favorite games all season long, NOW, at Cavs.com/Tickets. The Cavs 2017-18 promotional schedule features a full lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for all ages to enjoy.

For the latest news and updates, fans can follow the team’s official Twitter feed and Instagram account at @cavs and on Facebook at facebook.com/Cavs.