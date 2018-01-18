Get Fit as a Pro at This Week's Games

Every year the Cleveland Cavaliers reach thousands of students across Northeast Ohio through the team’s “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle, encouraging kids to live a healthy lifestyle. This week Cavs fans of all ages will be able to benefit from the wellbeing initiative when the Cavs host Fit as a Pro Nights at the home games on Thursday, January 18th and Saturday, January 20th as part of the annual NBA Fit Week.

At Thursday’s game, fans will be able to go on a “fitness journey” around the concourse. Wellness-related organizations will be set-up to share information and provide interactive experiences with those in attendance, including Medical Mutual, Planet Fitness, Rise Nation, YMCA, Cavs Academy and The Q Community Fun Run. Fans that visit five or more stations will be entered to win an autographed basketball and Cavs swag bag. In addition, fans are encouraged to stop by the Social Zone outside section 123 for the opportunity to have their favorite workout song added to the Cavs Spotify Playlist.

Also at the game on Thursday, 10 students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland will participate in a halftime on-court Cavs Fitness Challenge with Cavs mascots Moondog and Sir C.C. and Cavs Academy coaches.

Medical Mutual, Planet Fitness, Rise Nation, YMCA, Cavs Academy and The Q Community Fun Run will be back on the concourse at Saturday’s game. Fans should also be sure to swing by the section 123 Social Zone for the chance to win a FIT BIT. Cavs Academy will also put on a FAST BREAK clinic following the game.

Cavs Fit Week will wrap up on Wednesday, January 24th when the Cavs make a visit to a local elementary school to spread the word on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to the student body there. The Cavs and Medical Mutual of Ohio will donate more than $1,500 worth of brand new gym class equipment to the school.

ABOUT NBA FIT WEEK

NBA Fit is the league’s comprehensive health and wellness platform that encourages the NBA family to ”Be Active, Eat Healthy and Play Together” while promoting the values of the game through programs, events and products. In partnership with community experts, the NBA Coaches Association, the NBA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association, and the NBA Physicians Association, NBA FIT provides diverse health and fitness information to children and their families through social media and interactive online content.

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.