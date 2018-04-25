LeBron James Named Nominee for Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named one of 10 league-wide nominees for the 2017-18 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his commitment to and impact in the Akron and Northeast Ohio communities.

Fan voting for the 2017-18 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente will begin on social media today at 12 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA announced today. Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong winner will be announced at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 (9 p.m. ET, TNT) from historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Fans can vote for their favorite seasonlong award nominee via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #DavidRobinson). The seasonlong award honors a player’s strong commitment to and positive impact on their community over the course of the season. The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.

The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities.

Nominees

DeMarcus Cousins - New Orleans Pelicans

JJ Barea - Dallas Mavericks

Ricky Rubio - Utah Jazz

LeBron James - Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors

CJ McCollum - Portland Trail Blazers

Dwyane Wade - Miami Heat

Mike Conley - Memphis Grizzlies

Jabari Parker - Milwaukee Bucks

Kemba Walker - Charlotte Hornets

The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente honors the standard set by NBA Legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. To learn more, please visit NBA.com/communityassist.

About NBA Cares

NBA Cares is the league's global social responsibility program that builds on the NBA's mission of addressing important social issues. NBA Cares programs and participants have provided more than 4.3 million hours of hands-on service and created more than 1,125 places where kids and families can live, learn or play in communities around the world. The NBA also engages more than 18 million youth annually, inspiring play and teaching the values of the game. NBA Cares works with internationally recognized youth-serving programs that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes, including: Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Special Olympics, YMCA of the USA, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNICEF, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Share Our Strength and GLSEN.

James won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for the month of December during the 2017-18 Season. To read more, CLICK HERE.