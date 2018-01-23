Kevin Love Named 2018 All-Star Reserve

CLEVELAND – Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been selected as a reserve for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced tonight on TNT. The voting for reserves was done by NBA head coaches for their respective conferences. Love will join Cavaliers forward LeBron James as a 2018 All-Star, marking the ninth time in franchise history that at least two Cavs players have been selected for the event (1972, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2015, 2017).

His 2018 All-Star selection marks the fifth for Love, who was previously named as a reserve in 2011, 2012 and 2017 (missed game due to injury) and as a starter in 2014. The 6-10 forward has averaged 10.7 points on .500 (13-26) shooting from the field and 6.7 rebounds in 21.0 minutes over his three All-Star appearances and won the Foot Locker Three-Point Shootout at 2012 All-Star Weekend in Orlando. This season, he has played in 44 games (all starts) for the Cavaliers and is averaging 18.6 points and a team-high 9.4 rebounds (14th in NBA) in 28.4 minutes per game. Love has 24 double-doubles (tied-eighth in NBA) and is shooting .401 from three-point range and a career-high .882 from the free throw line (16th in NBA). He one of three players in the Eastern Conference with averages of at least 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds this season (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid), and one of just two players in the NBA posting those numbers while also making at least 2.0 three-pointers per game (DeMarcus Cousins). Love tallied his 11,000th career point on Nov. 30 at Atlanta, 7,000th career rebound on Jan. 12 at Indiana and 900th career three-pointer on Oct. 29 against New York, making him one of three active NBA players to accumulate those marks (Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James). In Cleveland’s 108-97 victory over Miami on Nov. 28, Love scored a season-high 38 points in 25 minutes, including 22 points in the first quarter, which is tied for the most points by any NBA player in an opening frame this season (James Harden, Nov. 5 vs. Utah).

The All-Star reserves were announced live tonight during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by Autotrader. Under this year’s revamped format, two captains will draft the 2018 All-Star teams from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, making selections without regard for conference affiliation. After garnering the most fan votes for their respective conferences, James and Golden State’s Stephen Curry will draft the 2018 All-Star teams. The All-Star teams will still feature 12 players from each conference, but the captains will select the team rosters without regard for conference affiliation. Each captain’s first four selections must come from the pool of eight remaining starters. As the top overall finisher in fan voting, James will make the first pick. The team rosters will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 25 in a special one-hour edition of TNT NBA Tip-Off at 7 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles will bring together some of the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 67th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Staples Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 16th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 33rd year of NBA All-Star coverage. Staples Center will also host Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars on Friday, Feb. 16 and State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 17. The NBA All-Star Practice, NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles, Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice and NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire will take place at Verizon Up Arena at Los Angeles Convention Center.