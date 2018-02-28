Kyle Korver Bobblehead Night and Jr. Cavs Night

All Cavaliers fans attending the Thursday, March 1st match up against the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. will receive a very unique Kyle Korver bobblehead presented by Car Parts Warehouse.

Korver’s debut Cavs bobblehead features #26 sporting the popular black statement edition uniform and gives fans the chance to keep track of the shooting guard’s three-pointers on an adjustable Korver Kounter. As of Tuesday night’s match up against the Brooklyn Nets, Kyle Korver has made the 4th-most three-pointers in NBA history (2,186).

On Saturday, March 3rd, it’s Jr. Cavs Night presented by YMCA Healthy Kids when the Cavaliers host the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. All youth fans in attendance (14 and under) will take home Cavs style socks presented by Cavs Youth Sports adorned with the wine Cavs “C” logo with gold outline. The always popular postgame fan free throw experience presented by Bona, the official floor care provider of the Cavaliers offers all fans the opportunity to take the court postgame to shoot a free throw on the Cavaliers game court.

For tickets, visit Cavs.com/Tickets. To view the most up-to-date promotional schedule, visit Cavs.com/Schedule.

