LeBron James Named Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Finalist
Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images
NEW YORK -- The NBA announced on Wednesday, May 16 the finalists for six awards that honor top performers from the 2017-18 regular season: Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.
The winners of these awards will be revealed at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The second annual NBA Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
The finalists were based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player:
LBJ POW - November 23, 2015
#CavsCeltics Game 2 Postgame: LeBron James and Kevin Love - May 15, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James and forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Tuesday's Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
| 08:33
LeBron James (42 points) Highlights vs. Boston Celtics
LeBron James tallies 42 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Cavs fall to the Celtics in Game 2.
| 00:00
GAME RECAP: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94
Jaylen Brown scores 23 points to lead a balanced Celtics attack over LeBron James' 42-point triple-double as the Celtics take Game 2, 107-94.
| 00:00
LBJ with the Big Block
LeBron James tracks down Terry Rozier and sends his layup attempt into the crowd.
| 00:14
LeBron Feeds KLove for the Alley-Oop Finish
LeBron James finds Kevin Love for the high-handoff finish.
| 00:09
LeBron with the Reverse And-One
LeBron James gets past the Celtics defense and finishes the reverse layup, plus the foul.
| 00:20
LBJ Finds KLove for the And-One
LeBron James finds a cutting Kevin Love under the basket for the hoop and the harm.
| 00:25
LBJ Dimes Tristan for the Slam
LeBron James drops the pocket pass to Tristan Thompson who finishes with the slam.
| 00:15
KLove Converts the And-One
LeBron James throws the long outlet pass to Kevin Love who converts the layup, plus the foul.
| 00:22
LBJ with the Impossible Fadeaway
LeBron James hits the incredible fall-away jumper as the shot clock expires in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
| 00:28
#CavsCeltics Game 2 Shootaround: LeBron James - May 15, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Tuesday's Game 2 shootaround at TD Garden in Boston.
| 04:47
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Boston
Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 2 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.
| 01:14
#CavsCeltics Game 1 Postgame: LeBron James - May 13, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
| 09:03
GAME RECAP: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83
Jaylen Brown puts up 23 points and grabs eight rebounds as the Celtics get the 10 win over the Cavaliers to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
| 00:00
LBJ Throws the Hammer Down
Kevin Love finds a cutting LeBron James for the authoritative finish.
| 00:11
KLove with the Alley-Oop Finish
LeBron James finds Kevin Love at the rim for the alley-oop finish.
| 00:09
Featured Highlight: Tristan Rocks the Rim
LeBron James and Tristan Thompson work the pick-and-roll resulting in a T.T. slam.
| 00:10
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 1 at Boston
Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 1 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:59
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Look Ahead
The GameTime crew look ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Celtics and the Cavaliers.
| 00:00
#CavsCeltics Game 1 Practice: LeBron James – May 11, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Friday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 1 against the Celtics.
| 15:13
Eastern Conference Finals Preview
Derek Fisher and Steve Smith look ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Cavaliers.
| 00:00
Top Plays of the East Semifinals powered by Elk & Elk
Check out some of the best highlights from the Cavs' Second Round sweep of the Toronto Raptors, powered by Elk & Elk.
| 04:17
#CavsRaptors Series Wrap-Up presented by Rocket Mortgage
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod wraps-up the Wine & Gold's Second Round sweep of the Toronto Raptors.
| 03:56
#CavsRaptors Game 4 Postgame: Kevin Love, LeBron James - May 7, 2018
Kevin Love and LeBron James spoke with the media following Monday's 128-93 Game 4 victory over the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 14:57
LeBron James Walk-Off TNT Interview
LeBron James joins Allie LaForce for a postgame interview after he led the Cavaliers to a sweep of the Raptors for a third straight year.
| 00:00
GAME 4 RECAP: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 93
LeBron James posts 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists to help the Cavaliers sweep the series and defeat the Raptors 128-93.
| 00:00
LeBron James (29 points) Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors
LeBron James scores 29 points to lead the Wine & Gold to a Game 4 victory and sweep over the Raptors.
| 00:00
Cavaliers Sweep The Raptors
Inside the NBA crew breaks down the Cavaliers Game 4 win over the Raptors as they move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.
| 00:00
Featured Highlight: LBJ Nails Fadeaway
LeBron James knocks down his signature fade away from a very tough angle late in the third-quarter of Game 4 against the Raptors.
| 00:20