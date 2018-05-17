LeBron James Named Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Finalist

NEW YORK -- The NBA announced on Wednesday, May 16 the finalists for six awards that honor top performers from the 2017-18 regular season: Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player and NBA Coach of the Year.

The winners of these awards will be revealed at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The second annual NBA Awards will take place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The finalists were based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player:

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

James Harden, Houston Rockets