Highly Anticipated Cavs New Nike Association and Icon Edition Jerseys and New Line of Official Cavs/Nike Team Apparel Now Available

Beginning today, fans can purchase their new team exclusive Cavs Nike Association Edition (white) and Icon Edition (wine) jerseys online at Cavs.com/Shop and the Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena. The new jersey design has the contemporary look of the Cavs updated brand and features both the famous Nike Swoosh and the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s iconic Wingfoot. It also introduces the innovative technology of NikeConnect— the first NBA interactive player jersey.

Purchasing the jerseys at Cavs.com/Shop or at the Cavaliers Team Shop is the only way for fans to own the team exclusive jersey featuring the Goodyear Wingfoot patch, authentic to what the Cavs players will wear on court. In addition, every jersey will be interactive by downloading the NikeConnect app to their smartphone. Just tap the phone on the jock tag at the bottom of the jersey and users will have access to exclusive Cavs team content, offers and experiences.

Shop Online at Cavs.com/Shop



For the largest selection of Cavs Association and Icon Edition jersey styles and sizes currently available that includes the full player roster, fans are encouraged to shop online at Cavs.com/Shop. Shipping is free (UPS ground) for orders over $99 and there is a limit of two jerseys per customer.

Cavaliers Team Shop



The Cavaliers Team Shop at The Q will initially have limited quantities of select player Swingman jerseys available in adult-sizes (the two-jersey limit per customer also applies). Shipments will continue to arrive every day so fans should check Cavs.com/Shop and @CavsTeamShop on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

A new line of Cavs official Nike team apparel is also available beginning today at Cavs.com/Shop and the Cavaliers Team Shop. Fans can shop from a full selection of Cavs Nike men and women’s apparel in a variety of sizes including t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, player name and number tees and more.