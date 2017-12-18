LeBron James Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced on Monday, December 18 that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 (games played Monday, December 11, through Sunday, December 17). This marks the second time James has won the award in 2017-18, increasing his total to an NBA-record 59 Player of the Week awards.

In four games this past week, James led the Cavaliers to a perfect 4-0 record after averaging 24.8 points on .522 shooting from the field, 10.5 rebounds, an NBA-high 13.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.0 minutes. He recorded three straight triple-doubles to close out the week, tying the longest streak of his NBA career (3/7/09-3/12/09). Among Eastern Conference leaders, the 6-8 forward ranked first in triple-doubles (3), first in double-doubles (4), first in assists per game (13.5), sixth in rebounds per game (10.5) and sixth in points per game (24.5). James, who tallied at least 20 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in all four victories, was the only player in the East to average a triple-double.

James opened the week by having the third-highest field goal percentage of his NBA career, shooting 11-13 (.846) and tallying 25 points, a career-high tying 17 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes in the Cavs' 123-114 win against Atlanta on December 12. During the Cavs' 121-112 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on December 14, he registered a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes. With 29 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes in a 109-100 win over Utah on December 16, he notched his 60th career triple-double, passing Larry Bird (59) for sixth all-time in NBA history. James closed out the week with his third consecutive triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists in 41 minutes in Cleveland's 106-99 road win at Washington on December 17. With his fourth basket that night, James passed Hakeem Olajuwon (10,749 FGM) for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list. He also set a career high with his fifth consecutive game of at least 10 assists.

In 31 games (all starts) in 2017-18, James is averaging 27.8 points (3rd in NBA) on a career-best .570 shooting from the field (6th in NBA), 8.5 rebounds (20th in NBA), a career-high 9.3 assists (2nd in NBA), 1.39 steals and 1.10 blocks in 37.4 minutes per game. The 13-time NBA All-Star has 22 double-doubles (tied for 2nd in NBA) and six triple-doubles (2nd in NBA) for the Cavaliers, who have the best record in the NBA since November 11 at 18-1 (.947).

Houston’s Chris Paul won Player of the Week accolades for the Western Conference.