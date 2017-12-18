LeBron James Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9
WINS AWARD FOR SECOND TIME IN THREE WEEKS AND NBA-RECORD 59th TIME OF CAREER
Cavs.com
CLEVELAND – The NBA announced on Monday, December 18 that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 (games played Monday, December 11, through Sunday, December 17). This marks the second time James has won the award in 2017-18, increasing his total to an NBA-record 59 Player of the Week awards.
In four games this past week, James led the Cavaliers to a perfect 4-0 record after averaging 24.8 points on .522 shooting from the field, 10.5 rebounds, an NBA-high 13.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 38.0 minutes. He recorded three straight triple-doubles to close out the week, tying the longest streak of his NBA career (3/7/09-3/12/09). Among Eastern Conference leaders, the 6-8 forward ranked first in triple-doubles (3), first in double-doubles (4), first in assists per game (13.5), sixth in rebounds per game (10.5) and sixth in points per game (24.5). James, who tallied at least 20 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in all four victories, was the only player in the East to average a triple-double.
James opened the week by having the third-highest field goal percentage of his NBA career, shooting 11-13 (.846) and tallying 25 points, a career-high tying 17 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes in the Cavs' 123-114 win against Atlanta on December 12. During the Cavs' 121-112 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on December 14, he registered a triple-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes. With 29 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes in a 109-100 win over Utah on December 16, he notched his 60th career triple-double, passing Larry Bird (59) for sixth all-time in NBA history. James closed out the week with his third consecutive triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists in 41 minutes in Cleveland's 106-99 road win at Washington on December 17. With his fourth basket that night, James passed Hakeem Olajuwon (10,749 FGM) for ninth place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list. He also set a career high with his fifth consecutive game of at least 10 assists.
In 31 games (all starts) in 2017-18, James is averaging 27.8 points (3rd in NBA) on a career-best .570 shooting from the field (6th in NBA), 8.5 rebounds (20th in NBA), a career-high 9.3 assists (2nd in NBA), 1.39 steals and 1.10 blocks in 37.4 minutes per game. The 13-time NBA All-Star has 22 double-doubles (tied for 2nd in NBA) and six triple-doubles (2nd in NBA) for the Cavaliers, who have the best record in the NBA since November 11 at 18-1 (.947).
Houston’s Chris Paul won Player of the Week accolades for the Western Conference.
Cavs.com Top Plays of Week 9
From defense to dunks, check out the Top 5 Wine & Gold highlights from Week 9.
LBJ POW - November 23, 2015
| 01:19
Cavs.com Wrap Up from D.C.
Cavs.com's Fred McLeod checks in from the nation's capital to recap the Wine & Gold's victory against the Wizards on Sunday.
| 05:21
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 106, Wizards 99
LeBron James gets his 3rd straight triple-double and Kevin Love adds 25 points as the Cavaliers beat the Wizards 106-99.
| 02:17
GameTime: LeBron Gets Third Straight Triple-Double
The GameTime crew marvels at how LeBron James is playing in his 15th season after posting his third straight triple-double.
| 02:05
#CavsWizards Postgame: LeBron James - December 17, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Sunday's 106-99 victory against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
| 03:40
#CavsWizards On-Court Postgame: LeBron James - December 17, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Allie Clifton following Sunday's 106-99 victory against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
| 02:28
Nightly Notable: LeBron James
LeBron James records his 3rd straight triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Cavaliers over the Wizards.
| 00:57
LeBron James Records Triple-Double In Win vs. Wizards
LeBron James records his 3rd straight triple-double for the Cavaliers with 20 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds.
| 02:05
LBJ Spins and Scores
LeBron James puts the defense in a spin cycle for the and-one fancy finish.
| 00:24
Green Throws the Hammer Down
LeBron James throws the long outlet pass to Jeff Green who deposits the dunk.
| 00:13
LBJ Says 'Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here!'
The Wizards think they have an easy layup but LBJ is there to deny them at the bucket.
| 00:14
LeBron Droppin' Dimes in D.C.
LeBron James continues to distribute the basketball against the Wizards on his way to yet another double-digit assist game.
| 01:23
Cavs Heat Up From Downtown in the 2Q
The Wine & Gold catch fire from beyond the arc in the second quarter against the Wizards.
| 01:06
Cedi with the Fastbreak Finish
In this Goodyear 'More Driven' highlight, the Wine & Gold turn good defense into a transition opportunity as LeBron James finds Cedi Osman for the fastbreak finish.
| 00:25
#CavsJazz On Court Postgame: LeBron James – December 16, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Saturday’s 109-100 victory against the Utah Jazz at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:01
#CavsJazz Postgame: LeBron James - December 16, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Saturday’s 109-100 victory against the Utah Jazz at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 05:09
Cedi Nails a Trey from the Corner
Cedi Osman knocks down a three-pointer for his fifth point of the game against the Utah Jazz after LBJ drops a beautiful pass to his Turkish teammate.
| 00:11
LeBron James Scores 29 vs. Jazz
LeBron James records a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists as the Cavaliers defeat the Jazz.
| 02:00
Highlight in freeD: James' Step Back
Experience LBJ's opening two points with this freeD highlight.
| 00:12
LBJ Receives Perfect Alley-Oop
LeBron James is "More Driven" after hustling for a loose ball before receiving an alley oop from Jeff Green during the second quarter of their matchup with the Utah Jazz.
| 00:18
LBJ James It
LeBron James goes for an early-game dunk against the Utah Jazz.
| 00:08
#CavsJazz Shootaround: LeBron James - December 16, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Saturday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 08:13
#CavsLakers Postgame: LeBron James - December 14, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Thursday’s 121-112 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 06:26
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 121, Lakers 112
LeBron James goes off for 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists as the Cavaliers cruise past the Lakers, 121-112.
| 02:21
LeBron Postgame Interview with TNT
Kristen Ledlow talks with LeBron James about what the Cavaliers did right to get the win over the Lakers.
| 01:24
LeBron James Scores Triple-Double in Big Win vs. Lakers
LeBron James ties Larry Bird to be number 6 in all-time triple-doubles scoring 19 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds versus the Lakers.
| 02:28
KLove with the Reverse Layup
LeBron James finds Kevin Love in transition for the reverse finish high off the window.
| 00:21
Featured Highlight: LBJ Attacks the Rim
The lane parts for a streaking LeBron James who goes down the lane for the rim-rocking finish.
| 00:11
LBJ Beats the First Quarter Buzzer
LeBron James hits the off balance shot as the first quarter comes to a close.
| 00:25
Highlight in freeD: LeBron All Alone for the Slam
Experience freeD as LeBron James soars high for the breakaway finish.
| 00:15