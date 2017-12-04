LeBron James Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 7

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced on Monday, December 4 that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 7 (games played Monday, November 27, through Sunday, December 3). This marks the first time James has won the award in 2017-18, increasing his total to an NBA-record 58 Player of the Week awards.

In four games this past week, James led the Cavaliers to a perfect 4-0 record after averaging 27.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 block in 34.0 minutes. He registered a double-double in all four outings, while shooting .597 (43-72) from the field, .368 (7-19) from long range and .800 (16-20) from the charity stripe. Among Eastern Conference leaders, the 6-8 forward ranked first in double-doubles (4), first in assists per game (9.0), first in field goals made (43), third in points per game (27.3), ninth in field goal percentage (.597) and tied for 10th in rebounds per game (8.5). James, who was the only player in the NBA with averages of at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists this past week, scored at least 20 points and shot over .500 from the field in all four contests.

James started off the week with 30 points on 12-22 (.545) shooting from the field, a 3-7 (.429) clip from deep, 13 rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during the Cavs’ 113-91 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 27. The following night against Miami on Nov. 28, a 108-97 victory, James recorded another double-double with 21 points on 10-16 (.625) shooting, 12 rebounds, six assists and a season-high five steals in 28 minutes. In the 121-114 win at Atlanta on Nov. 30, he set a season high in field goal percentage (.727, 8-11) and tallied 24 points, six rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes, while also moving past Alex English (10,659 FGM) for 10th all-time in NBA history in field goals made with his fifth basket of the night. James closed out the week by scoring Cleveland’s final 13 points and finishing with 34 points (13-22 FG, 8-8 FT) and 12 assists in 39 minutes during a 116-111 win over Memphis on Dec. 2.

In 23 games (all starts) in 2017-18, James is averaging 28.3 points (3rd in NBA) on .583 shooting from the field (7th in NBA), including a career-high .413 from three-point range, 7.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists (4th in NBA), 1.26 steals and 1.17 blocks (tied-22nd in NBA) in 37.1 minutes per game. He also has 15 double-doubles (tied for 4th in NBA) and two triple-doubles.

Houston’s James Harden won Player of the Week accolades for the Western Conference.