LeBron James Wins Award for NBA-Record 35th Time
AVERAGED 28.0 POINTS, 8.2 REBOUNDS AND 8.5 ASSISTS, WHILE SHOOTING .583 FROM THE FIELD AND .425 FROM THREE-POINT RANGE
CLEVELAND – The NBA announced on Friday, December 1 that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November 2017. This marks the 23rd time a Cavs player has earned Player of the Month honors and James’ 35th, the most in NBA history. It is the second straight year he has won the award in the opening month of an NBA season.
James and the Cavaliers closed out the month of November with 10 straight victories (Nov. 11-30). James appeared in all 22 contests (all starts) in October and November and averaged 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.32 steals and 1.18 blocks in 37.0 minutes per game. He also shot .583 from the field and .425 from the three-point line. No other player in the NBA shot at least .550 from the field and .400 from beyond the arc while averaging at least 20.0 points. Among Eastern Conference leaders in October and November, James was tied for first in double-doubles (14) and triple-doubles (2), while also ranking first in field goals made (240), second in points per game (28.0), second in assists per game (8.5), fourth in field goal percentage (.583), eighth in blocks per game (1.18), 14th in rebounds per game (8.2), 15th in steals per game (1.32) and 19th in three-point percentage (.425). His 187 total assists were tops in the East.
The 13-time NBA All-Star was the only player in the NBA to average at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in October and November. He scored at least 20 points 18 times and 30 points or more nine times, which includes a franchise-record tying 57 points at Washington on Nov. 3 (the highest scoring game by any NBA player this season). In addition, the 6-8 forward shot at least .500 from the field in 20 of the 22 games in October and November, which includes 11 contests with a .600 field goal percentage or higher.
James reached numerous historical achievements and milestones throughout October and November. In the Oct. 25th contest at Brooklyn, he became the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in games played, passing Zydrunas Ilgauskas (771 GP). Less than a week later against Indiana on Nov. 1, James scored 33 points to become just the sixth player in NBA history to compile 400 30-point games (Michael Jordan-562, Wilt Chamberlain-515, Karl Malone-435, Kobe Bryant-431, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar-429). He had his second-highest scoring game of his NBA career in a 130-122 win at Washington on Nov. 3, when he finished with 57 points on 23-34 (.676) shooting, a perfect 9-9 mark from the foul line, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks in 43 minutes. He set the franchise record for points by a Cavs player in regulation (prev. 56 by James on 3/20/05 at TOR) and set a franchise record and career high in field goals made with 23. It was his 11th 50-point game of his career, tying him with Allen Iverson (11) for the most all-time. Also that night, James registered his 800th straight double-digit scoring game (second-longest in NBA history), passed Shawn Marion (1,759 STL) for 18th in career steals and became the seventh player in league history to reach the 29,000-point mark, as well as the youngest to do so at 32 years and 308 days.
Against Brooklyn on November 22, James made his 1,500 career three-pointer, becoming the 26th player to ever reach that mark. James (10,663 FGM) closed out the month by climbing all the way to 10th place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list, passing Kevin Garnett (10,505 FGM), John Havlicek (10,513 FGM) and Alex English (10,659 FGM).
Houston’s James Harden won Player of the Month accolades for the Western Conference.
