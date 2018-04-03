2018 Cavaliers Huntington Scholarships Awarded

Now in its 27th year, the partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Huntington Bank continues to recognize the importance of higher education. Once again, 10 graduating high school seniors from across Northeast Ohio are receiving a college scholarship through the Cavaliers Huntington Scholarship Program. Each winning student has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship.

The recipients were honored at a pregame banquet and recognized during a halftime ceremony at the Cavs game at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday, April 3rd.

The criteria for receiving the Cavaliers Huntington Scholarships is based on applicants submitting a 500-word essay, performing a high level of service in their community, providing a high school transcript, ACT and/or SAT scores and a letter of recommendation. To be eligible for one of the scholarships, an applicant must be a graduating senior from a high school in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Erie, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit, Stark or Wayne Counties.

The Scholarship Application Committee reviewed more than 500 applications and essays. Twenty semi-finalists were selected and interviewed by a panel of judges to further select the 10 recipients. The panel included members from Huntington, the Cavaliers and influential community leaders.

The 2018 Cavaliers Huntington Scholarship recipients are: