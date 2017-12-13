Cavs Make Annual Hospital Visit

It may be the most wonderful time of the year for many people, but for youngsters having to stay in the hospital, the holidays can be anything but. So with that in mind, the Cleveland Cavaliers set out to make spirits bright on Wednesday, visiting the patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s as part of the Cavaliers Season of Giving, presented by Nestlé Baking.

Head coach Tyronn Lue, associate head coach Larry Drew and assistant coach Damon Jones joined the full Cavs team to bring good tidings to the pediatric patients, and their families, currently staying at the facility.

The players and coaches were broken up into groups, going from room to room and floor to floor, not only stopping in to visit, but delivering Cavs-themed gifts as well. Children of all ages were seen, from babies to teens. There were siblings and parents on hand for the special afternoon as well. There were plenty of smiles flashed (on kids, families, and players and coaches alike!), autographs signed and photos taken.

The annual holiday hospital visit is one of the highlights of every Cavs season, truly bringing joy to the world of these young patients and their families, if only for an afternoon.