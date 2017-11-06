Cavs Honoring Local Vietnam War Veterans

CLEVELAND – In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual “Hoops for Troops Night,” presented by Ohio CAT, on Tuesday, November 7th (vs Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.). The highlight of the evening will be a special recognition ceremony at halftime where the team will honor five local Vietnam War veterans from Northeast Ohio. In what is sure to be a moving moment, the veterans will be escorted to center court by current military members. The veterans will receive commemorative pins in appreciation of their service.

Also at halftime, Ohio CAT will present four local veterans with $5,000 scholarships to pursue their educational goals.

During one of the timeouts in the game, the Cavs will honor “Cleveland’s Hometown Military,” the U.S. Coast Guard. Members stationed in downtown Cleveland who volunteered to help in hurricane-effected areas this year will be recognized for their service. Throughout the game, other current and former members of the military will be recognized as well.

To begin the night, a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy will sing the national anthem, accompanied by the Ohio National Guard color guard, while a large U.S. Flag will be held by current military personnel and veterans.

On the concourse that night, the Ohio Air National Guard, Coast Guard, Army National Guard and Folds of Honor will all have information tables set up that fans are encouraged to visit. Folds of Honor will also benefit from the in-arena 50/50 raffle and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Item of the Game at the Team Shop will also be donated to the organization. Fans can also write out thank you notes at sign-making tables, which will be delivered to service members. At concession stands on Tuesday, special Hoops for Troops collector cups will be available; one dollar from each cup purchased will be donated to the USO. Fans entering the arena will have the opportunity to check out authentic military vehicles, as Ohio National Guard humvees will be set up outside Quicken Loans Arena entrances. For the game, players will be wearing Hoops for Troops shooting shirts.

The Cavs and Ohio CAT will also hold two private pregame receptions on Tuesday: one for Quicken Loans Arena employees who have served or currently serve; and one for invited military guests and their families. All military service members in attendance at the receptions will receive special commemorative military coins.

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR TUESDAY’S GAME

Cavs fans have a unique opportunity to send current and former military members to the game on Tuesday. Through the limited-time “Buy 1, Give 1” promotion, for every ticket sold through Cavs.com/Troops, a ticket will be donated by the Cavs to a local military personnel through the USO. Tickets available while supplies last.