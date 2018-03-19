Cavs Collecting Items for Greater Cleveland Food Bank's “HARVEST FOR HUNGER”

CLEVELAND – With one in six Northeast Ohioans struggling to put food on their table, the Cleveland Cavaliers are once again joining the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for their annual “Harvest for Hunger” campaign. Fans will have the opportunity to help the effort next week, as the Wine and Gold will be collecting items at the home games on Monday, March 19th (vs. Milwaukee), Wednesday, March 21st (vs. Toronto) and Friday, March 23rd (vs. Phoenix). Fans can donate canned foods and non-perishable items at grocery cart collection bins located at all main entrances into Quicken Loans Arena those nights. Fans who attend any of the three games and donate at least six items will be entered to win four tickets and VIP passes to the annual Cavs Fan Appreciation Night (Wednesday, April 11th vs. New York). Those in attendance at Wednesday’s game can also help by participating in the in-arena 50/50 raffle, which will benefit the Harvest for Hunger initiative.

In support of the Harvest for Hunger campaign, the Cavs will once again donate 10,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Plus, the team will also donate $1 for every pound of food generously donated by fans at the games.

Harvest for Hunger is one of several ways the Cavs support the Greater Cleveland Food Bank throughout the year. Over the last three years, the team has donated more than $175,000 to the organization, resulting in over 700,000 meals provided to those in need. Through grants from the Cavaliers Youth Foundation, the Cavs continue to support the Food Bank's “BackPacks for Kids” program, providing school children with food to take home in order to sustain them over a weekend.

Tickets for all three Harvest for Hunger games are still available and can be purchased on Cavs.com.

Can’t Make it to The Game? UBER Has You Covered!

Fans not able to make it to any of the three games can still help with the Harvest for Hunger drive, thanks to UBER. On Tuesday, March 20th (11:00am-3:00pm), Cavs fans in the Greater Cleveland area can request an UBER driver, but instead of getting a ride somewhere, the driver can actually deliver canned food and nonperishable items to The Q to be included in the Harvest for Hunger collection. That day, fans can simply choose “DONATE” as the vehicle option in their UBER app, and a driver will swing by to pick up their donation – free of charge. Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad, mascot Moondog or members of the Scream Team will be along for the ride to help with the pickup and delivery.

About the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Harvest for Hunger campaign:



Harvest for Hunger is one of the largest food and fund drives in the United States. In 2017, more than $5 million and nearly 400,000 pounds of food were collected, providing more than 21 million meals to hungry men, women, and children in 21 counties. Food and funds donated through the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Harvest for Hunger campaign are distributed to more than 800 local hunger centers throughout their six county service area. More than 44% of the people served are children and seniors and 64% of households must choose between paying for food and paying for utilitiesFor more information: https://www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/.