Statement From Dan Gilbert

“The vast majority of our family of companies' businesses are centered in two midwestern cities: Cleveland and Detroit. Over the past decade, we have made billions of dollars of investments into these urban cores where we also employ over 22,000 hardworking, full-time employees.

The federal government's role in supporting the revitalization of these two great American cities is critical. Education, infrastructure, blight removal, transportation and job training have been historically assisted by some form of federal funding and involvement.

It is imperative that our voice is heard when it comes to federal support on the mission of moving both of our hometowns in the positive direction they have been experiencing over the past several years.

It is important now, just as it was in 2014/2015 when we worked with the previous administration on the Detroit Blight Removal Task Force, as well as both parties in Congress helping to secure significant federal Hardest Hit Funds for both the states of Ohio and Michigan, as well as others.

Our interests are in the policies at the federal level, and not the politics surrounding the elections. We have often supported both political parties in the same election so that we have the ability to impact positive change, regardless of who occupies the offices.

Our focus with any office holder or politician is about the communication of the still substantial needs of our former rust-belt cities that are now finally beginning the road to recovery and growth that other parts of America have been experiencing for a long period of time.

Professional athletes, owners and the leagues themselves, as well as the country, would greatly benefit from an open, inclusive dialogue that would allow the expression of all views and concerns that have recently become hot topics in professional sports.

It is time to move on to positive resolutions and outcomes that begin with constructive and healthy conversations.”

Dan Gilbert

Chairman, Cleveland Cavaliers & Family of Companies