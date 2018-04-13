FOX Sports Ohio Pre-and-Postgame Playoff Coverage

CLEVELAND – FOX Sports Ohio will do WHATEVER IT TAKES to give fans the most in-depth coverage of Cavaliers playoffs as the defending Eastern Conference Champions compete for their fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. The network announced today its plans to televise as many as six first-round Cavaliers playoff games, as well as pre- and postgame coverage throughout the postseason.

Only on FOX Sports Ohio will viewers get real inside access to the Cavs and hear from the home team starting five broadcast team that fans have come to depend on and love all season long. Austin Carr, Fred McLeod, Allie Clifton, Campy Russell, and Jeff Phelps will provide everything true Cavs fans need for every playoff game. Sports broadcaster and former Cavs head coach Mike Fratello will also join on select shows to break down the action and offer a coach’s perspective.

FOX Sports Ohio’s coverage of every Round 1 playoff game will begin 30 minutes prior to every game with Cavaliers Live pregame show, presented by Toyota, offering commentary, features, and more.

FOX Sports Ohio will also air every non-ABC exclusive game in Round 1 (FSO games identified in schedule below), presented by AT&T U-Verse. Each game will feature a Halftime Report, presented by Ganley Auto Group.

The network will additionally air an hour-long postgame edition of Cavaliers Live following the final buzzer of every game, presented by Liberty Ford, featuring highlights, player interviews and analysis.

GAME 1: Sunday, April 15 - Cavaliers Live Pregame at 3:00 p.m. - Cavs vs. Pacers at 3:30 p.m. - Cavaliers Live Postgame (approx. 6:00 p.m.)



*If games are necessary Check local listing for replay schedule.

Digital and Mobile Coverage

If you’re not at home to catch FOX Sports Ohio’s coverage on TV, watch on the GO! You can watch the network’s coverage of Cavs playoffs, including the pre- and postgame shows, on your phone or tablet with FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Fans are encouraged to check FOXSportsOhio.com and the network’s social media channels for updates on Cavs playoff coverage.

Fans can also stop by the FOX Sports Ohio tent at Cavs Fan Fest prior to all home games for photos and prizes.

