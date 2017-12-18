Local Kids Learn Yoga Poses

There were some new moves on display out on the court on Monday….and we don’t mean spin moves. There were downward facing dogs, sun salutations and more, as the third grade class from Robinson G. Jones School learned yoga poses. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District students spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts as part of the Cavaliers “Fit as a Pro” program, presented by Medical Mutual and in association with Giant Eagle.

The kids practiced deep breathing, worked on balance and learned some basic yoga poses. They learned about the benefits that yoga can provide, both mental and physical, including increased flexibility and decreased stress. They saw first-hand that yoga is a total mind-body workout that combines strengthening and stretching with deep breathing and meditation. What better way to relax before a big test or unwind after a busy week at school?

To help them continue what they learned on Monday, each student even got to take a new Cavs yoga mat home with them!

ABOUT FIT AS A PRO

Fit As A Pro is year-round campaign designed to encourage physical fitness and well-balanced nutrition among elementary and middle school students in Northeast Ohio. The program reaches thousands of students in Northeast Ohio through fitness challenges, nutrition education and information on how to maintain an overall healthy lifestyle.