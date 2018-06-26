Cavs Bring Home Two Emmy Awards from 49th Annual NATAS Emmy Awards Gala

The Cleveland Cavaliers QTV team came home winners after receiving two Emmy Awards at the 49th Annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Lower Great Lakes Chapter Emmy Awards held at The Crane Bay in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, June 23rd.

QTV is the award-winning, in-house video production team providing creative content to drive game presentation, marketing campaigns, web/digital video content, and team-driven initiatives for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters, Cavs Legion Gaming Club, Canton Charge, Cleveland Gladiators, and other key properties and projects associated with Quicken Loans Arena.

The QTV team received Emmys in the Promotion - Program Single Spot/Campaign and Commercial categories.

“Playoff Intro – Force Field” was recognized as best Promotion - Program Single Spot/Campaign for excellence in announcements that promote non-news programming. QTV worked with ATK PLN on the 2017 playoff introduction video that embodied the Cavaliers playoff slogan “Defend the Land,” showing team highlights and Cleveland’s cityscape featuring special effects and a gigantic force field that protects “The Land.”

“Cleveland Cavs – Jersey Unveil” took home top Commercial for excellence in commercial production advertising a product, business or service that is conceived, written, created and produced in and for the regional market. QTV worked with ATK PLN to unveil the Cavaliers new Nike uniforms featuring the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s iconic Wingfoot logo jersey patch for the 2017-18 season. The high-energy video depicts the home-state pride of the Cavaliers and the Ohio-based Goodyear along with intricate shots of the jersey.

QTV was also nominated in the Sports Event/Game - Live/Unedited, Public/Current/Community Affairs, and Promotion - Program Sports categories.

“NBA Finals Game 3” garnered a nomination in the Sports Event/Game - Live/Unedited category for excellence in production of a single program or series, live or recorded live sports event or game. The 30-minute segment from the June 7, 2017, Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors Game 3 Finals matchup featured the pregame introduction sequence, live-game action, camera shots, fan interaction, pre-produced content, graphics, animations, replays, and other in-game elements that fans viewed on the Quicken Loans Arena Humongotron video scoreboard that night.

“Black Heritage Celebration – Cleveland Summit Halftime” was nominated in the Public/Current/Community Affairs category for excellence in a feature or segment from a program, series or special on general public interest or concern, especially those dealing with current community, social or political issues. Created for the Cavaliers Annual Black Heritage Celebration, during halftime on February 25, 2017, the video paid homage to the 50th anniversary of the historic “Cleveland Ali Summit,” where Jim Brown brought together the top black athletes and leaders in the country (including Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Carl Stokes) in support Muhammed Ali’s personal decision to opt out of the Vietnam War draft. Through court projection, a pre-produced video, and live recognition, Cavs fans learned the story of this historic Cleveland event.

“Cavaliers Square One” received a nomination for Promotion - Program Sports for excellence in announcements that promote non-news programming. In partnership with Think Media and Woodward Original, QTV created the 2017-18 introduction video that displays the grit, grind and determination of Cavaliers basketball. The video showcases the players working out and the commitment it takes to get ready for an NBA season.

The QTV team is led by a team of producers that includes Nate Klein, Kevin Libal, Tim Long, Allie Prosinski, Mark Zaremba and Matt Zronek. Senior producers Elizabeth Boscoe, Jon Horton, Alex Johnson, Paul Mazzoleni, Dave Moran, and Chris Thomas, Director Matt Eck and Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Marek.

About ATK PLN

ATK PLN is a strategic creative group positioned firmly at the intersection of design, animation and live action. They fuse design-driven visuals with feature film finesse, telling stories on screens of all sizes. With offices in Hollywood, Dallas and Montreal, ATK PLN’s work entertains, elicits emotion and elevates brand success for their partners.

About Think Media Studios

Think Media Studios, a Cleveland-based video production company, specializes in video production, virtual reality, motion graphics, sports videos, corporate videos, short-form documentaries, 3D animation, healthcare videos, content marketing, brand stories and story-telling. With a business team, production team and post-production team, Think Media has successfully produced award-winning video content and multimedia assets for over 100 clients since its start. For more information, visit www.thinkmediastudios.com.

About Woodward Original

Woodward Original is a production company built in Detroit. They are a group of filmmakers driven by the craft of visual storytelling. Collaborating with clients to share their brands, products and ideas is what fuels their creative minds to produce works that entertain, inform and inspire.