NBA Invites Cavs In-Arena Host Ahmaad Crump, QStix to perform during 2018 All-Star Weekend

Several familiar faces from the Cavs and Quicken Loans Arena organization have been invited by the NBA to join more than 200 staff and entertainers from across all 30 NBA teams during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend. Cavaliers in-arena host Ahmaad Crump, drumline performers The QStix, and Kerry Woloszynek, Cavs director of fan development, are headed to Los Angeles, California, February 16th-18th.

The Cavs contingent will participate throughout the weekend at marquee events serving alongside game presentation producers and directors, entertainers (including mascots, in-arena emcees, interactive squads), stage managers, DJs and music coordinators, choreographers and more, from across the league.

Crump will participate in his 5th NBA All-Star Weekend. Throughout the three day event, the Cavs hype man will partake in the following events:

• Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice on Friday, February 16th at 12:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

• NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles on Friday, February 16th at 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

• NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day on Saturday, February 17th at 2:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

The QStix – the fan-favorite drumline that rocks The Q with their ability to turn ordinary objects like trash cans, ladders and plastic buckets into musical instruments, will make their second NBA All Star Weekend appearance, previously attending in 2016. The QStix will participate in four events throughout the weekend including:

• Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game on Friday, February 16th at 9:00 p.m. (TNT)

• NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day on Saturday, February 17th at 2:00 p.m. (NBA TV)

• State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, February 17th at 8:00 p.m. (TNT)

• NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire on Sunday, February 18th at 4:30 p.m. (NBA TV).

Additionally, Woloszynek has been invited to assist with Jr. NBA initiatives throughout the weekend including Jr. NBA Day, Jr. NBA Leadership Council Meeting, Gatorade NBA All-Star Invitational and the Jr. NBA Global Meeting. In Cleveland, Woloszynek oversees the development of the Cavaliers official fan club, Wine & Gold Nation, as well as Cavaliers Youth Sports programs.

“We are excited these talented individuals were recognized by the NBA and invited to represent Cleveland among the league’s finest throughout All-Star Weekend,” said Tracy Marek, Cavaliers CMO. “Their inclusion is a direct result of their daily passion and efforts to create the absolute best fan experiences on and off the court.”

Fans can follow the action of NBA All-Star Weekend on Twitter by following @Cavs, @CavsAhmaad and @CavsQStix with hashtag #CavsASW.