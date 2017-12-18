Celebrate Cleveland Sports History for the Holidays

Cavaliers fans can forever celebrate their 2016 NBA Champions with a keepsake made from the actual hardwood that the team played on at Quicken Loans Arena during their thrilling run to Cleveland’s first NBA title that also ended the city’s 52-year championship drought.

During this gift and giving season, an expanded collection of commemorative pieces created from the Cavs championship court are now available online at Cavs.com/shop and inside the Cavs Team Shop at The Q. With each purchase made, a portion of the proceeds will benefit local charitable and non-profit organizations through the Cavaliers Youth Foundation (CYF). CYF supports programs for children, families and young adults designed to positively impact the community in the areas of education, health, recreation, employment, entrepreneurship and life skills.

Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship Court Collection

All pieces include a certificate of authenticity.

Holiday Ornament - A 2.75" polished surgical steel ornament featuring an insert of authentic, game-used court. ($50)

- A handsome 1.25" wide, 3.5" long polished surgical steel money clip featuring an insert of authentic, game-used court. Sports a laser-engraved championship logo. ($60) Championship Court Table Collection - The championship court tables are hand-crafted in the USA and feature large sections of game-used court. Choose from a powder-coated metal or stunning mahogany frame. Each table is accompanied by a championship booklet, certificate of authenticity, commemorative plaque with championship details and the name and signature of the craftsman for each piece. For more information on pricing or custom work options, contact: cavscourt@cavs.com.

Additionally, historical keepsake pieces of the championship court come in a range of sizes and custom packaging and presentation options starting at only $20.00, including:

LUCITE CUBE: A 1”x1” piece of court encased in a 2”x2” acrylic cube with laser-engraved logo ($20)

A 1”x1” piece of court encased in a 2”x2” acrylic cube with laser-engraved logo ($20) GIFT BOX: A 3”x3” piece of court in custom-made flip box with custom graphics on inside and out; includes certificate of authenticity and special booklet detailing the team’s historic championship run during the 2015-16 season ($75)

A 3”x3” piece of court in custom-made flip box with custom graphics on inside and out; includes certificate of authenticity and special booklet detailing the team’s historic championship run during the 2015-16 season ($75) WALL ART:

- (Option 1) A 2”x2” piece of court on a 10”x13” wood plaque with photos of The Block, The Shot and The Stop ($99)

- (Option 2) A 3”x3” piece of court in a 15”x17” frame with a photo from Game 7 of the team celebrating with the Larry O’Brien Trophy ($175) * All wall art options include a certificate of authenticity, championship season booklet, and identification of the section of the floor the piece of court originated from

Fans can shop the Championship Court Collection online now at Cavs.com/shop and inside the Cavs Team Shop at The Q.

