Cavs Host Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night on Friday, March 30th (vs. New Orleans). In partnership with Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic, the evening aims to bring awareness to and support the fight against colorectal cancer.

Fans at Friday’s game will be able to learn about colorectal cancer prevention and can support the cause through various avenues at Quicken Loans Arena that night:

Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic will both have information tables on the concourse.

There will be blue poster board, hair paint and face paint available on the concourse and the “Cavs Crew” team members on the concourse will be wearing blue.

Special colorectal cancer awareness t-shirts will be available for purchase in the Team Shop, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic.

Also at the Team Shop, fans can “round up” their final bill to benefit Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic.

Fight Colorectal Cancer will benefit from the in-game 50/50 raffle that fans can participate in.

Representatives from Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic will conduct interviews on the FOX Sports Ohio and WTAM 1100 broadcasts as well as in-arena.

Various graphics, facts, videos and PA scripts about the cause will be featured in-arena throughout the night.

In-arena hosts Ahmaad and Nicole, as well as mascots Moondog and Sir C.C. and the Scream Team will wear colorectal cancer awareness t-shirts during the game; these t-shirts will also be thrown out to fans during the in-game t-shirt toss.

The highlight of the night will be the special halftime recognition where four colorectal cancer survivors and fighters and their families will be honored on-court.

Tickets for Friday’s game are still available and can be purchased at HERE.

For more information on Fight Colorectal Cancer and the Cleveland Clinic, visit their respective websites at FightCRC.org and clevelandclinic.org/preventcoloncancer.