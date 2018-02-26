Cavs Host Third Annual Chinese New Year Celebration presented by Tencent

The Cavs will host their third annual Chinese New Year Celebration presented by Tencent on Tuesday, February 27th at the Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets game at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. The locally broadcast game on FSO will also be streamed live on Tencent in China.

The Chinese New Year is a traditional celebration of the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar (February 16th this year) and is observed as a time for family and friends to be together. Cavs fans will enjoy the fun and traditions of this special theme night that honors the “Year of the Dog.” Special game presentation elements and concourse activation will reflects the history and culture of a country that is the home to many passionate NBA fans.

The Red Panda Acrobat halftime act will entertain the crowd with her balancing act on a unicycle.

All fans in attendance will receive a red envelope at their seats containing instructions on how to enter to win CAVS prizes. Red envelopes are a traditional Chinese New Year gift symbolizing good fortune.

Fans can stop by The Q’s Social Zone outside of Section 123/124 on the main concourse for a chance to take home a Cavs Moondog Chinese New Year Celebration poster, Axon M smartphone courtesy of ZTE or a Limited Edition Cavs Chinese New Year Shirt courtesy of Levelwear.

WGU members can stop by WGU Headquarters (Sec. 123) for special Chinese New Year snacks and an opportunity to have their name written in Mandarin.

Cavs fans in attendance will notice in-arena signage and LED displays with “Happy Chinese New Year” wishes in Mandarin.

Local students representing the Mandarin Immersion program at Cleveland’s Global Ambassador Language Academy will feature a display of Chinese Zodiac artwork on the The Q’s main concourse (Sec 106).

The Confucius Institute at Cleveland State University will feature an interactive Chinese culture display on The Q's main concourse.

The Cavs Chinese New Year Celebration is part of a league-wide initiative to pay tribute to its international fan base. The NBA is the most watched professional sport in China, which is one of the league’s largest global markets. Recreational basketball is played by over 300 million people across the country.

The Cavs have one of the largest subscriber bases in the NBA on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo with over 3.3 million followers.

In China, the 2017 Cavs vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals was the most-viewed Finals series ever on the country's digital platforms.

Overall, Tencent's live game coverage received 190.9 million total views and averaged 12.2 million unique viewers per game, up 30 percent from 2016.

The Cavs Chinese New Year Celebration presented by Tencent is proudly supported by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, ZTE, Levelwear and Ohio Council of Community Schools.

Follow the celebration on social media with hashtag #CavsCNY.