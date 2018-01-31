Cavs Academy Announces 2018 Youth Basketball Summer Camp Schedule

Cavs Academy, the only official Youth Basketball Camp of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has announced dates and locations of its 2018 summer camps. A total of 11 summer camps will take place throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania, tipping off in Cleveland on June 4th. All boys and girls ages 5-17 are welcome, regardless of current basketball skill level. Registration is NOW open at Cavs.com/CavsAcademy.

Under the direction of Cavs Academy Head Coach Kendall Chones and his qualified coaching staff, all participants will experience a fun, motivational camp environment and be equipped with expert instruction.

Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s activities



A round of stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense, shooting and rebounding



Conditioning drills to improve quickness, agility and endurance



A skills lecture and application



5-on-5 exhibitions to apply learned skills in a live game setting



Various contests and fun competitions

“Our summer camps are run using drills, plays and techniques the players are using in the NBA. Whether you’re a returning participant or new to our camps, you’re going to improve your basketball skill by training like a pro, all while making new friends and having fun!” said Kendall Chones. Chones brings over 10 years of professional basketball and coaching experience to Cavs Academy.

Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited. Early registration pricing of $275 is available until March 31st. Each registration includes:

Cavs Academy Uniform



Basketball



Waterbottle



Drawstring Bag



Individualized Player Evaluation



End of Camp Awards and Celebration



One year Cavs Kids Club Membership and Membership Kit



2018 Cavs Academy Summer Camp Schedule:

DATE CITY LOCATION June 4-8 Cleveland Garfield High School June 11-15 Cleveland Rocky River High School June 18-22 Cleveland Independence Field House June 25-29 Akron University of Akron July 2-3 Hudson Hudson High School June 5-6 Canton Walsh University July 9-13 Youngstown Youngstown YMCA June 16-20 Pittsburgh Canon-McMillan High School July 23-27 Columbus Delaware YMCA June 30-August 3 Toledo West Toledo YMCA August 6-10 Cleveland Strongsville 3D Center

*July 2-3 and July 5-6 are condensed, two-day mini camps. Early registration pricing is $130 until March 31st.

Cavs Academy Clinics Happening Now!

Before summer camps tipoff, boys and girls ages 5-17 can train like a pro at Cavs Academy Clinics! Join Cavs Academy Head Coach Kendall Chones and his qualified coaching staff at Cavs Academy Clinics happening throughout Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. Each one-day clinic includes professional instruction, a Cavs Academy jersey, a basketball and more, for each participant. For more information and a list of dates and locations, visit Cavs.com/CavsAcademy.