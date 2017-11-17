The Cavs Celebrate Black Friday at The Q

For many, the day after Thanksgiving, AKA “Black Friday”, is officially the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, Black Friday also marks the anticipated debut of the Cavs new black Nike Statement Edition uniforms. To support the team, fans are asked to help #BlackOutTheQ by wearing the color of the day – BLACK – on Friday, November 24th as the Cavs host the Charlotte Hornets at Quicken Loans Arena at 8:00 p.m. Fans can also take advantage of incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers on remaining Cavs home game tickets and Cavs Team Shop merchandise.

The Q will turn down the lights and ramp up the energy to celebrate the team’s third of four new Nike uniforms that will be worn during the 2017-18 season. Special BLACKOUT themed elements will set the mood throughout The Q's concourses and Cavs in-game presentation.

The new black Statement Edition uniforms are a nod to the historic turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals when the Cavs wore their black-sleeved uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the NBA Finals on their way to winning their first NBA Championship and Cleveland’s first major sports title in 52 years. Quickly becoming a player and fan favorite, black became a new and permanent addition to the Cavaliers color palette as part of the team’s recently introduced modernized brand.

The Association (white) and Icon (wine) Editions were introduced earlier this season, while the fourth and final Edition will be unveiled at a later date. Each uniform was designed by the Cavs in collaboration with Nike and features the Nike Swoosh and Goodyear Wingfoot.

SPECIAL CAVS BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Beginning on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23rd at 6:00 p.m. through Cyber Monday 11:59 p.m., fans can get the biggest deals of the season with savings up to 50% plus NO FEES on ALL remaining Cavs home games including the most highly anticipated matchups of the season versus the Los Angeles Lakers (December 14th), Golden State Warriors (January 15th), Oklahoma City Thunder (January 20th) and Houston Rockets (February 3rd). Tickets will be available while supplies last HERE.

For the coolest gifts of the season, the new Blackout Collection of Cavs gear is now available at the Cavs Team Shop and online at Cavs.com/shop.

Enjoy FREE GROUND SHIPPING on ALL ORDERS at Cavs.com/Shop all weekend long, beginning Thursday, November 23rd through Cyber Monday, November 27th.

For those attending the Black Friday Blackout game vs. the Hornets, the Cavs Team Shop “Item of the Game” is a $25 Black Script C Hoodie, a 50% savings!

Fans can gear up with Black Pom Knit Hats for only $10 in-store and online at Cavs.com/shop on Black Friday. Online Black Friday deals also include a FREE pair of Cavs “The Land” Socks by Rock 'Em with a $75 purchase.

Cyber Monday Cavs.com/Shop deals include:

Select Men’s & Women’s Hoodies starting at $30

2 for $30 Select Cavs Graphic Tees

$15 Ladies Tank Top

20% off select Baby Fanatic Items

Select $10 Youth Cavs Graphic Tees

