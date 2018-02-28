Cavs Assign Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Wednesday.

Zizic has played in 16 games for the Charge this season, averaging 16.3 points and 9.1 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game. He has appeared in 16 contests with Cleveland on the season.

He will be available for tonight’s Charge game against the Maine Red Claws at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

