Cavs Assign Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Zizic has played in five games for Canton this season, averaging 17.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game. He has appeared in 11 contests with Cleveland during 2017-18. Zizic will be available for tomorrow night’s Charge game against the Wisconsin Herd at the Menominee Nation Arena.

