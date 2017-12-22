Cavs Assign Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Zizic has played in four games for Canton this season, averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game. He has appeared in 11 contests with Cleveland during the current season. Zizic will be available for tonight’s Charge game versus the South Bay Lakers at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

