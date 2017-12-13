Cavs Assign Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Wednesday, December 13th.

Zizic has played in three games for Canton this season, averaging 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game. He has appeared in 11 contests with the Cavaliers in 2017-18. Zizic will be available for Wednesday’s Charge game versus the Grand Rapids Drive at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Fans can stay up-to-date on team news by following the team at @CantonCharge on Twitter at www.twitter.com/CantonCharge and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CantonCharge. Fans can sign up for mobile text alerts by texting CHARGE to 720720 (message & data rates apply).